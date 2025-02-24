WATCH: Tyreek Hill performs with Russell Wilson's wife Ciara at EA Sports' Super Bowl event

Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara were in attendance at several events during the Super Bowl LIX weekend. The 39-year-old recapped the weekend in a post on Instagram which included snapshots of herself and Wilson.

There was one clip in the Instagram post which was surprising as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill can be seen singing with Ciara at the EA Sports Super Bowl event. Hill playfully sang the singer's hit song "1,2 Step" as the singer joined in.

"We Always Up! 😎🤟🏽"-she captioned the Instagram post

Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro was laughing at the wide receiver's rendition of the hit song.

In another photo on the Instagram post, the Wilsons also took a photo alongside Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated 10th Valentine's Day together

Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara celebrated their 10th Valentine's Day together as a couple. In an Instagram post, the singer shared a carousel of photos of their family of six, posing in front of a Valentine's Day display of flowers and balloons at home.

She also shared how their Valentine's Day celebrations have evolved over the course of their relationship.

"Carousel of Love. Our 10th Valentines Day together. It just keeps getting better ♥️"-she wrote

She also shared a glimpse of her Valentine's Day date night outfit, a short, red cocktail dress that she paired with black high heels. A side portrait of Russell Wilson was included in the carousel of Instagram photos.

The couple and their family are enjoying some downtime after a busy NFL season, the quarterback's first with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is said to be interested in rejoining the Steelers next season.

The couple met in 2015 and made their first public appearance at the White House Correspondent's Dinner in April of that year. In March 2016, they announced their engagement and then tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England in July 2016.

The singer who already had a son Future from her previous relationship, welcomed three children with Russell Wilson: daughter Sienna, son Win and youngest daughter Amora.

