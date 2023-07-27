WATCH: Tyreek Hill’s alleged assault video from boat at Miami marina goes viral amidst WR’s legal battle

Image of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's alleged assault video has emerged and it quickly went viral. Originally obtained by Andy Slater, it has since be shared widely.

In the video, the Dolphins player is seen putting his hands on a charter company employee once as he comes from the boat towards the shore. He gets into a further altercation later on as well.

What is the current status of Tyreek Hill's alleged assault case?

The alleged incident took place at Haulover Marina a month back. Tyreek Hill was present there with his agent Drew Rosenhaus at the time. Luckily for him, the alleged victim refused to press charges at the time.

The player has since reached a settlement with the opposing party, which marks a close to this chapter. Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., the charter company, and Julius Collins, the attorney for the player, said in a joint statement provided to ESPN's Adam Schefter,

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences."

The incident was investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, but charges were not brought against the player. The Dolphins had also released a statement at the same time acknowleding the incident.

Dolphins need Tyreek Hill to be at his best this season

The closure of this saga bodes well for the Miami Dolphins. The player is in his second season with the team after moving from the Kansas City Chiefs the previoys year. He was instrumental in the team making it to the playoffs last season but had to sit watching at home as his former team won the Super Bowl.

This season promises to be an even tougher challenge. The AFC East division is as loaded as they come. The Buffalo Bills were always the team to beat and now the New York Jets have joined as Super Bowl favorites too after signing Aaron Rodgers.

That means that for the Miami Dolphins to even reach the postseason, they will have to have an elite offense. Much of that will depend on Tua Tagovailoa remaining healthy and playing a full season. Tyreek Hill will also be vital in gaining the receiving yards for his quarterback.

The wide receiver has had previous problems during his college and professional career with other off-field incidents. That this one did not escalate further means the team can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to focusing on matter on the field.