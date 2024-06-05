WATCH: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off stylish summer fit

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is known for her stylish Instagram posts, and her latest one did not fail to impress her fans. On Tuesday, she uploaded a selfie and couple videos of herself wearing a white dress with floral details. Notably, the baby bump from the pregnancy she teased last month was barely visible:

Vaccaro is the younger sister of former New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro. She first met Hill in 2020, and they got engaged in 2021. They allegedly split in 2022 but eventually reconciled and got married in 2023.

Tyreek Hill discusses the difficulties of maintaining married life with Keeta Vaccaro

On the field, Tyreek Hill is known as one of the fastest and most dominant wide receivers in the NFL right now. But he has also proven to be one of its more volatile talents, with an extensive history of legal issues that ranges from paternity suits to allegations of violence, whether against his partners or other people.

"Cheetah" has endured his share of challenges when it comes to being a loving husband to Keeta Vaccaro. Speaking on the inaugural episode of Antonio Brown's CTESPN Podcast last month, he mentioned how his pride could affect their marriage (skip to 22:40 for the quote):

"I’mma say this: It’s hard sometimes ... when everybody boostin’ you up and tellin’ you, you this, tellin’ you, you that, man. And it’s hard for you whenever you in a marriage. It was hard for me anyways to be able to drop my pride and drop my ego and be vulnerable to my wife. That’s why there’s problems and things like that.

“But like I said, the more we’ve been together and the more situations we’ve been in to learn each other, it’s become easier for me.”

Tyreek Hill's upcoming first child with Vaccaro will be his 11th. Three of his children are with Crystal Espinal, to whom he proposed in September 2018.

He has mentioned his children multiple times in the past, even claiming in a November 2023 episode of his podcast, It Needed to Be Said, that his daughter, Nyla (one of a set of twins born in 2019), would inherit his $40-million fortune.