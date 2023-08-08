WATCH: Tyreek Hill turns Falcons’ Tre Flowers inside out in sizzling run at joint practice session

Tyreek Hill is another year older heading into the new NFL season and at some point, Father Time will catch up with the 29-year-old wide receiver. However, until then, no one else will, as the wide receiver reminded fans at a training camp.

In a video posted by Tyler DeSena on Twitter, the speedy wide receiver beat Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers twice on a single route. Here's a look:

The post was also matched with a fitting caption:

"Tyreek Hill is putting everyone in the blender today."

Tyreek Hill aims to beat the impossibly high bar in 2023

Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The former Chiefs wide receiver is entering his second year with the Miami Dolphins and for most players, the first year is often a period to settle in. However, the 'Cheetah' hit 'Mach 5' from Week 1, totalling career highs and winning fantasy leagues around the country.

In his debut season with the team, he earned 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. Mind you, this was during a year of quarterback instability. Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with constant concussion issues and, as such, a mix of backups Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson took over for four games.

It is often seen that wide receivers suffer a production dip as a result of the switch since it takes time to get on the same page. The accuracy of the throws also takes a dip. Instead, Hill appeared to be better with the carousel of quarterbacks than he was with the player many are calling the best in the league - Patrick Mahomes.

The league has a short memory, however. If the wide receiver phones it in for 2023, fans will soon move on and label his age as more than just a number now. That said, if Tyreek Hill can maintain or even beat his pace set last year, it'll pay dividends for his legacy.

Of course, it'll be a bit easier to accomplish the task, assuming that Tua Tagovailoa can remain healthier longer. One promising sign for the quarterback is that the number of games started per season has increased at a linear clip.

In 2020, Tagovailoa played in 10 games. In 2021, he played in 12 games. In 2022, he played in 13 games. Now, looking forward, fans hope that the quarterback can set a new career best and by extension, offer Hill the best opportunity to set a new career-best.