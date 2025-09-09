Watch: Unseen video of Hailee Steinfeld cheering for Josh Allen during Bills' sensational 16-point comeback win vs. Ravens 

Josh Allen put up an incredible performance during the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Buffalo Bills were trailing by 15 points at one point in the fourth quarter. However, the quarterback's efforts helped them make a sensational 41-40 comeback to seal the victory.Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was present at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo with the rest of his family to cheer him on during the game. In an unseen video shared on social media, fans can see her celebrating Allen's hard-fought victory with his parents. They were all smiles, hugging each other while the Bills started off the season with a 1-0 record.Check out the clip shared on Instagram below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Bills had a rough start on Sunday night against John Harbaugh's Ravens. Josh Allen's 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid helped them take an early lead in the first quarter. However, the Ravens had the better offensive momentum.Tyler Loop scored two field goals while quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry scored one rushing touchdown each. At the end of the first half, the Ravens had a 20-13 lead.The second half saw some action-packed back-and-forth between the two teams. After Henry scored his second touchdown for the night, the Ravens had secured a 40-25 lead, leading fans to believe that it was over for the Bills. However, Allen did not give up and completely shifted the momentum in favor of his team.The quarterback found Keon Coleman with a 10-yard passing touchdown to minimise the deficit to 40-32. He then scored another rushing touchdown, leaving the Bills just two points away from tying the game. Matt Prater scored a 32-yard field goal to seal the win for his team. Allen ended the night completing 33 of the 46 passes he attempted for 394 yards and four touchdowns.Josh Allen reveals heartwarming pregame routine involving his wife, Hailee SteinfeldDuring an interview with Heavy Sports, the Bills quarterback revealed a pregame tradition that he engages in with his wife.Allen said the couple goes out for a romantic Italian date night before any home game in Buffalo.&quot;When I'm staying in Buffalo, typically, me and my wife have a little routine of eating in a little Italian spot called Mangia,&quot; Allen said via Heavy.com. &quot;So we keep it pretty similar, keep it pretty much the same here.&quot;Allen and Steinfeld had been dating since 2023 before getting married in May this year.