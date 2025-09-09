  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Watch: Unseen video of Hailee Steinfeld cheering for Josh Allen during Bills' sensational 16-point comeback win vs. Ravens 

Watch: Unseen video of Hailee Steinfeld cheering for Josh Allen during Bills' sensational 16-point comeback win vs. Ravens 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 09, 2025 04:13 GMT
WATCH: Unseen video of Hailee Steinfeld cheering for Josh Allen during Bills
WATCH: Unseen video of Hailee Steinfeld cheering for Josh Allen during Bills' sensational 16-point comeback win vs. Ravens (Source: Imagn)

Josh Allen put up an incredible performance during the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Buffalo Bills were trailing by 15 points at one point in the fourth quarter. However, the quarterback's efforts helped them make a sensational 41-40 comeback to seal the victory.

Ad

Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was present at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo with the rest of his family to cheer him on during the game. In an unseen video shared on social media, fans can see her celebrating Allen's hard-fought victory with his parents. They were all smiles, hugging each other while the Bills started off the season with a 1-0 record.

Check out the clip shared on Instagram below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bills had a rough start on Sunday night against John Harbaugh's Ravens. Josh Allen's 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid helped them take an early lead in the first quarter. However, the Ravens had the better offensive momentum.

Tyler Loop scored two field goals while quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry scored one rushing touchdown each. At the end of the first half, the Ravens had a 20-13 lead.

Ad

The second half saw some action-packed back-and-forth between the two teams. After Henry scored his second touchdown for the night, the Ravens had secured a 40-25 lead, leading fans to believe that it was over for the Bills. However, Allen did not give up and completely shifted the momentum in favor of his team.

The quarterback found Keon Coleman with a 10-yard passing touchdown to minimise the deficit to 40-32. He then scored another rushing touchdown, leaving the Bills just two points away from tying the game. Matt Prater scored a 32-yard field goal to seal the win for his team. Allen ended the night completing 33 of the 46 passes he attempted for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

Josh Allen reveals heartwarming pregame routine involving his wife, Hailee Steinfeld

During an interview with Heavy Sports, the Bills quarterback revealed a pregame tradition that he engages in with his wife.

Allen said the couple goes out for a romantic Italian date night before any home game in Buffalo.

"When I'm staying in Buffalo, typically, me and my wife have a little routine of eating in a little Italian spot called Mangia," Allen said via Heavy.com. "So we keep it pretty similar, keep it pretty much the same here."

Allen and Steinfeld had been dating since 2023 before getting married in May this year.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications