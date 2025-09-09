  • home icon
  • WATCH: Video of Caleb Williams brutally failing Patrick Mahomes impersonation as Bears QB plays heroball vs. Vikings

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 09, 2025 02:59 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Caleb Williams may be touted as a potential franchise savior for the Chicago Bears, but one thing is clear: Patrick Mahomes 2.0 he is not.

Late in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the sophomore quarterback attempted a throw while falling to the ground - just as Patrick Mahomes had done last Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

However, he had no open receivers during the play, causing him to be flagged for intentional grounding:

The Bears, who had lost ten yards on the same drive after a holding call on Darnell Wright, lost another ten yards as a result, being pushed back to the Vikings' 44. Williams managed to find Olamide Zacchaeus for a 12-yard gain to recoup some of the loss, but it ultimately went for nought, as Cairo Santos missed the ensuing 50-yard field goal attempt to begin the fourth quarter.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

