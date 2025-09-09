WATCH: Video of Caleb Williams brutally failing Patrick Mahomes impersonation as Bears QB plays heroball vs. Vikings

Caleb Williams may be touted as a potential franchise savior for the Chicago Bears, but one thing is clear: Patrick Mahomes 2.0 he is not.Late in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the sophomore quarterback attempted a throw while falling to the ground - just as Patrick Mahomes had done last Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.However, he had no open receivers during the play, causing him to be flagged for intentional grounding:The Bears, who had lost ten yards on the same drive after a holding call on Darnell Wright, lost another ten yards as a result, being pushed back to the Vikings' 44. Williams managed to find Olamide Zacchaeus for a 12-yard gain to recoup some of the loss, but it ultimately went for nought, as Cairo Santos missed the ensuing 50-yard field goal attempt to begin the fourth quarter.