  WATCH: Video of Cam Skattebo banging his head against the wall before a game goes viral after his sensational performance during the Giants-Eagles TNF

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 10, 2025 11:56 GMT
Source: Imagn
Video of Cam Skattebo banging his head against the wall before the game goes viral after a sensational performance during the Giants-Eagles TNF (Credits: IMAGN)

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was impactful for the New York Giants in their 34-17 win over defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday. That game marked the first time since 1998 that the Giants defeated a reigning Super Bowl champion, and that's all thanks to Skattebo, who rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns.

While the game was underway, however, Skattebo sparked concern among fans on social media for another reason. X user Marco Salas shared a video of Skattebo hitting his head against a wall before a college football game while he was still playing at Arizona State. Watch the video here:

Not long ago, the 23-year-old running back also went viral online for always shaking his head after almost every play. He did, however, take the time to clarify that the habit has nothing to do with indications of brain trauma or injury.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The fact that my helmet has to fit perfectly. If I see my facemask off like just a half inch, I notice it and I just shake off the hit, make sure my helmet's fitting right," Skattebo said in December 2024 when explaining why he shook his head a lot (per Yahoo Sports). "You see me too, I use my shoulder to kind of adjust my helmet. It's not a tic, it's not tourette's, it's none of that. I think it's something that shows I'm focused and locked in."
Although Skattebo hasn't explained why he repeatedly hit his head against a wall in the recently circulated video, it's possible that the antics are just a part of his routine and that this is just another instance of Cam Skattebo being Cam Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo penalized for 'taunting' in Week 6 game vs. Eagles

Each of Cam Skattebo's three rushing touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night was followed by a spectacular gymnastics routine. Even though Skattebo's celebrations were not considered disrespectful, officials still penalized him for taunting in the game's fourth quarter for another reason.

During the closing stages of the game, safety Andre Mukuba delivered a hit on the rookie running back along the sideline. He instantly got back up and raced back to the huddle, but as he did so, he yelled something at Mukuba, and a flag was thrown.

Skattebo told reporters after the game what he shouted at Mukuba to draw the flag.

"I got a 15-yard penalty for saying 'first down' so I'll take that," Skattebo said.

Skattebo wouldn't mind, as he became just the second rookie in Giants history to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game. However, the rookie is still waiting for his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL.

The fourth-round pick has 338 rushing yards and five touchdowns through his first six NFL games, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

