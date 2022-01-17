Watch: Cowboys fans get into BRUTAL brawl with each other after playoff loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' season has officially concluded following a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

The two teams have a storied rivalry, specifically throughout the 1990s with players on each side including Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Deion Sanders, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

However, it was an unfortunate event after the two teams' most recent game that left many fans in shock.

The Dallas Cowboys are well-known for their die-hard fanbase. The franchise dubbed "America's Team" has a following that is known to go to great lengths to see its beloved team play.

But after the 23-17 Wild Card loss yesterday to the San Francisco 49ers, there were a select group of fans that got into a brawl with one another (as seen above). Perhaps it was frustration boiling over from a fanbase that is accustomed to seeing their team win, as they have five Super Bowl victories (1972,1978. 1993,1994,1996).

Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was as disappointed and surprised as anyone over the disappointing result for his team.

The 49ers wers in control for most of the game as they held a 23-10 lead in the fourth quarter. But things began to change as San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed an interception while leading a drive in 49ers territory while the team was up by 13 points.

The Cowboys would later score to make the game 23-17 and after that, chaos ensued.

The 49ers had a chance to run out the clock but a 4th and inches play was negated by a penalty and they had to punt to Dallas for one final drive. Dak Prescott and his team then proceeded to drive down the field with a myriad of quick-hitting plays to get out of bounds and stop the clock.

On the final play of the game, with no timeouts, Prescott took off for a 17-yard run and slid in an attempt to get down as fast as possible. The team quickly tried to get to the line of scrimmage for one last shot at the endzone in 49ers territory.

Umpire Ramon George, in an attempt to try and spot the ball, bumped into Prescott. Which saw time expire, much to the dismay of Dallas fans.

The rule in the NFL is that the official must touch the ball to spot it. Prescott gave the football to his center, which is a violation of the rules, and the game swiftly ended as time ran out before Dallas could spike the ball..

This certainly may not be what Cowboys fans want to hear, but with such a talented roster, you can't count them out to perhaps go even further next season.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers march on and will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next week in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

