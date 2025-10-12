  • home icon
  WATCH: Video of Fred Warner's leg bent awkwardly goes viral as 49ers LB gets carted off with right leg in air cast

WATCH: Video of Fred Warner's leg bent awkwardly goes viral as 49ers LB gets carted off with right leg in air cast

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 21:14 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Video of Fred Warner's leg bent awkwardly goes viral as 49ers LB gets carted off with right leg in air cast (Credit: IMAGN)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner starred in a scary moment during the first quarter of Sunday's duel against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At 7:48, when the Bucs ran the ball and Warner chased Rachaad White, safety Ji'Ayir Brown rolled up on Warner's knee.

It was a fast play that looked normal until Warner stayed on the ground and couldn't move his right leg. Doctors entered the field and started checking him before Warner was carted off. Shortly after the play, the video went viral on social media.

The Buccaneers ended up punting the ball after Baker Mayfield was sacked for an 8-yard loss. Mayfield was seen praying after Fred Warner went down with this injury, while other 49ers players were on their knees around the field.

In 5 games, Warner recorded 50 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has spent his entire eight-year career with San Francisco, becoming a key player for the franchise.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
