WATCH: Video of Fred Warner's leg bent awkwardly goes viral as 49ers LB gets carted off with right leg in air cast

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner starred in a scary moment during the first quarter of Sunday's duel against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At 7:48, when the Bucs ran the ball and Warner chased Rachaad White, safety Ji'Ayir Brown rolled up on Warner's knee.It was a fast play that looked normal until Warner stayed on the ground and couldn't move his right leg. Doctors entered the field and started checking him before Warner was carted off. Shortly after the play, the video went viral on social media.The Buccaneers ended up punting the ball after Baker Mayfield was sacked for an 8-yard loss. Mayfield was seen praying after Fred Warner went down with this injury, while other 49ers players were on their knees around the field.In 5 games, Warner recorded 50 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has spent his entire eight-year career with San Francisco, becoming a key player for the franchise.