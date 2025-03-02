WATCH: Video goes viral of Jack Bech's heartwarming gesture to honor brother killed in New Orleans terrorist attack at NFL combine

Jack Bech entered 2025 hoping that this could be the best year of his life, but tragedy struck immediately. His brother was killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans on January 1st, just as Jack was set to end his college football career and move to the NFL.

Ad

Since the tragedy happened, Bech has made all of the efforts to keep his brother's memory alive. He was invited to the Senior Bowl to play as a wide receiver, and was named the MVP of the game after catching the game-winning touchdown.

As the NFL wraps up the scouting combine on Sunday, he was once again paying tributes to his brother, wearing cleats with the message "and ye who stay on the path of righteousness shall reap what thine hath sewn" on one side, while angel wings were drawn on the other.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know my brother has got me now until the end of time. He pushes me to new heights. He will be with me. He's got the best seat in the house here in Indianapolis."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bech posted strong numbers during the combine. He had 19 reps on the bench press, which was the second-most for wide receivers in the 2025 class. He also had a 6.84s three-cone drill and impressed during the gauntlet drill, even though he did not run the 40-yard dash.

Jack Bech's stats in the 2024 season

He had 62 catches, 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns playing for the TCU Horned Frogs in 2024. He was a transfer in 2023, spending the prior two years playing for the LSU Tigers.

Ad

His performances during the season earned him the honor of being selected to the Second-Team All-Big 12. In 2024, TCU won the New Mexico Bowl, in what was the final game of his career.

His brother, Tiger, played college football as a wide receiver at Princeton during his college career.

Bech is not expected to be selected in the first rounds of the NFL Draft. His projection of a mid-round wide receiver to play as the X in many NFL offenses. Even though he's not a speedster, he does a good job of finding spaces and using his body to make catches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins