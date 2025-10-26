  • home icon
  WATCH: Video of Jaxson Dart's meltdown goes viral after Cam Skattebo suffers devastating injury vs. Eagles

WATCH: Video of Jaxson Dart's meltdown goes viral after Cam Skattebo suffers devastating injury vs. Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:18 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Video of Jaxson Dart's meltdown goes viral after Cam Skattebo suffers devastating injury vs. Eagles (Credit: IMAGN)

Jaxson Dart has gone viral over his reaction to Cam Skattebo's gruesome ankle injury. The New York Giants were dealt another potential huge injury in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With 8:09 left on the clock in the second quarter of the game, Dart threw a pass intended for Skattebo. The running back was tackled and fell on his foot. His right ankle was twisted and Skattebo stayed on the ground.

Jaxson Dart, like many fans, lamented the injury and was caught yelling F-bombs and shaking his head while Skattebo was checked and carted off the field.

Dart and Skattebo had become the best duo for the Giants. They connected for an 18-yard touchdown pass to score the Giants' first seven points. Skattebo carried the ball three times for 12 yards and left the game with his team down 14-7.

The Giants downgraded Cam Skattebo to out with the ankle injury. Skattebo will get tested this week to define how severe the injury was.

Shannon Sharpe warned Cam Skattebo about his style of play

Cam Skattebo entered Week 8 of the NFL season with high expectations. He took over from Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary and became a key player for Brian Daboll. Jaxson Dart found a solid partner in the running back, who had the ability to take over games.

However, his hard-hitting playstyle drew a lot of attention and many thought he was playing a difficult game. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe warned Skattebo about his playstyle after the Giants lost to the Denver Broncos 33-32.

"Skattebo has to understand that you can't run over everybody or you'll have no memory by the time you're 25," Sharpe said. "I understand that to play in the NFL everybody has a certain level of toughness. I ain't telling you what somebody told me, I am telling you something that I know. You don't have to prove how tough you are."
New York has played an entertaining brand of football in 2025. Jaxson Dart and Skattebo played a big role in the offense's revamp and brought a spark to the team. They already beat the Eagles in Week 6 and entered the field eager to sweep their divisional rivals.

However, it seems like they had suffered a big loss before the game was officially over.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
