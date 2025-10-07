WATCH: Video of Mark Sanchez soaked in blood after getting stabbed goes viral amid Level 5 felony battery charges against ex-Jets QB

A new video of former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, soaked in blood after a stabbing, has gone viral. In the footage obtained by The Post, the 38-year-old is seen staggering on the footpath, clutching a wound just below his chest as blood soaks through his shirt. Have a look:Authorities say the incident occurred just after midnight, when Sanchez allegedly attacked a 69-year-old grease truck driver, who retaliated by stabbing Sanchez multiple times. Sanchez stumbled from an alley into a nearby bar, where the owner immediately called paramedics.TMZ Sports captured images of Sanchez shirtless on a gurney as EMTs rushed him to an ambulance. The truck driver was also pictured being led to an emergency vehicle with a towel covering his face. Police maintained a heavy presence around the scene shortly after the altercation.The legal fallout escalated Monday, as prosecutors filed a Level 5 felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury against the ex-New York Jets quarterback. Previously, he faced three misdemeanors: battery resulting in physical injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication.Also read: Photo of truck driver allegedly attacked by Mark Sanchez goes viral in hospital as he suffers bloody injuries after stabbing ex-Jets QBMark Sanchez incident timelineOn Friday night, Mark Sanchez was in town as a Fox Sports analyst for the Raiders-Colts game. Witnesses reported Sanchez acting “erratically,” even doing wind sprints in an alley behind Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery downtown.Just after midnight, a grease truck driver parked in the alley while collecting cooking oil, blocking Sanchez’s path. Sanchez reportedly confronted the driver over parking issues, which led to a violent interaction between the two.The driver then pulled a knife, reportedly to defend himself, and ended up stabbing Sanchez. At 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis police responded to a report of a person shot, finding Sanchez at the pub. He was uncooperative, claiming he only remembered “grabbing for a window.”Sanchez was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The truck driver also suffered serious injuries, including cuts through his cheek and tongue. On Saturday, Sanchez underwent surgery and was stabilized. By Sunday morning, he was discharged and booked at Marion County Jail on a $300 cash bond.On Monday, prosecutors upgraded the case, filing a Level 5 felony battery charge for causing serious injury, which carries one to six years in prison.Also read: “Deport to alligator island”: NFL fans react to Mark Sanchez facing new Level 5 charge after Indianapolis stabbing incident