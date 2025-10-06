Photo of truck driver allegedly attacked by Mark Sanchez goes viral in hospital as he suffers bloody injuries after stabbing ex-Jets QB 

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is at the center of an off-field scandal. This happened after a violent altercation with a 69-year-old grease truck driver in Indianapolis turned bloody.Authorities reportedly say Sanchez, 38, was drunk, unable to speak proper words, and “acting erratically.” He body-slammed the elderly man during a confrontation outside a hotel. According to court documents, the victim was working at the time of the incident. He told police about stabbing Sanchez in self-defense, yelling, “This guy is trying to kill me.”A disturbing photo of the truck driver has now gone viral, showing him lying in a hospital bed. He's covered in blood with a brace around his neck. Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote posted the image on X, writing,“GRAPHIC photos of the man attacked by former NFL QB and sportscaster Mark Sanchez.” She added that the victim’s family said one of his cuts “went through his cheek and hit his tongue.”According to the affidavit, the driver wasn’t wearing his hearing aids due to the loud noise of his truck and had to lean in close to Sanchez, at which point he noticed the former QB “smelled of alcohol.”Sanchez played four seasons with the Jets before turning to broadcasting. He now faces three misdemeanor charges: battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication endangering another’s life.Also read: &quot;I apologize for praying for Mark Sanchez&quot;: Jason Whitlock responds after facing backlash on post about ex-Jets QB's stabbingMark Sanchez incident timelineMark Sanchez’s shocking late-night incident in Indianapolis unfolded through a chaotic chain of events. According to Fox 59, the altercation began shortly after midnight Saturday, when Sanchez confronted a 69-year-old grease truck driver whose vehicle was blocking an alley behind Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery.Witnesses said Sanchez had been drinking and doing “wind sprints” in the alley before the fight broke out. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Sanchez approaching the truck, speaking to the driver, and later chasing him down the alley.Police said the 6-foot-2, 230-pound ex-NFL star slammed the driver against a wall before throwing him to the ground. The driver told police that he used mace to defend himself against Sanchez, but the former quarterback continued to attack.Fearing for his life, he stabbed Sanchez two or three times in self-defense. Officers later followed a trail of blood to Loughmiller’s Pub, where they found Sanchez. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.Also read: “Bro went from hero to zero”: NFL fans react to Fox analyst Mark Sanchez's reported arrest after being hospitalized for stab wound