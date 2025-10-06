  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Photo of truck driver allegedly attacked by Mark Sanchez goes viral in hospital as he suffers bloody injuries after stabbing ex-Jets QB 

Photo of truck driver allegedly attacked by Mark Sanchez goes viral in hospital as he suffers bloody injuries after stabbing ex-Jets QB 

By Prasen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 00:40 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Photo of truck driver allegedly attacked by Mark Sanchez goes viral - Source: Getty

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is at the center of an off-field scandal. This happened after a violent altercation with a 69-year-old grease truck driver in Indianapolis turned bloody.

Ad

Authorities reportedly say Sanchez, 38, was drunk, unable to speak proper words, and “acting erratically.” He body-slammed the elderly man during a confrontation outside a hotel. According to court documents, the victim was working at the time of the incident. He told police about stabbing Sanchez in self-defense, yelling, “This guy is trying to kill me.”

A disturbing photo of the truck driver has now gone viral, showing him lying in a hospital bed. He's covered in blood with a brace around his neck. Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote posted the image on X, writing,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“GRAPHIC photos of the man attacked by former NFL QB and sportscaster Mark Sanchez.” She added that the victim’s family said one of his cuts “went through his cheek and hit his tongue.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

According to the affidavit, the driver wasn’t wearing his hearing aids due to the loud noise of his truck and had to lean in close to Sanchez, at which point he noticed the former QB “smelled of alcohol.”

Sanchez played four seasons with the Jets before turning to broadcasting. He now faces three misdemeanor charges: battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication endangering another’s life.

Ad

Also read: "I apologize for praying for Mark Sanchez": Jason Whitlock responds after facing backlash on post about ex-Jets QB's stabbing

Mark Sanchez incident timeline

Mark Sanchez’s shocking late-night incident in Indianapolis unfolded through a chaotic chain of events. According to Fox 59, the altercation began shortly after midnight Saturday, when Sanchez confronted a 69-year-old grease truck driver whose vehicle was blocking an alley behind Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery.

Ad

Witnesses said Sanchez had been drinking and doing “wind sprints” in the alley before the fight broke out. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Sanchez approaching the truck, speaking to the driver, and later chasing him down the alley.

Police said the 6-foot-2, 230-pound ex-NFL star slammed the driver against a wall before throwing him to the ground. The driver told police that he used mace to defend himself against Sanchez, but the former quarterback continued to attack.

Ad

Fearing for his life, he stabbed Sanchez two or three times in self-defense. Officers later followed a trail of blood to Loughmiller’s Pub, where they found Sanchez. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Also read: “Bro went from hero to zero”: NFL fans react to Fox analyst Mark Sanchez's reported arrest after being hospitalized for stab wound

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications