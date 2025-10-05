“Bro went from hero to zero”: NFL fans react to Fox analyst Mark Sanchez being reportedly arrested after being hospitalized for stab wound

Mark Sanchez has made headlines, and for the wrong reason. On Saturday, the former quarterback-turned-Fox analyst was arrested after getting into a brawl in Indianapolis during the early minutes of the day:And many fans were stunned at the development:edward @onbrandviewsLINK@AdamSchefter Bro went from hero to zero so quick 😭Chief @chiefflipsLINK@AdamSchefter bro legit threw his career away 😭BuzzKi11 @OleBuzzKi11LINK@AdamSchefter The infamous “butt fumble” legacy is the least of his worries, now.&quot;Literal definition of insult to injury,&quot; one sighed.&quot;Dude was living like he's in GTA... too bad a trip to the hospital doesn't reset the police irl,&quot; another rued.&quot;Dude couldn’t handle analyzing QBs so he started tackling civilians,&quot; another claimed.According to police, the incident happened just outside Loughmiller’s Pub &amp; Eatery on West Washington Street at around 12:30 am. A 69-year-old delivery driver was dropping off a food item when Sanchez appeared, demanded that he leave, and blocked his vehicle.When the driver attempted to defuse the situation, the former player advanced on him. After pepper spray failed, the driver pulled a knife and stabbed his would-be assailant once in the chest.Sanchez was eventually arrested at the hospital and faces three charges: public intoxication, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and battery with injury. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that he would be observing the investigation into the incident:“Our city takes pride in being a destination that draws people from near and far, but it’s important that everyone who visits or enjoys our community does so respectfully and peacefully. I’m grateful to the IMPD officers and Indianapolis EMS medical professionals who responded immediately to provide life-saving care.”Fox Sports also issued a statement:“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”Former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn to replace Mark Sanchez in Fox boothSpeaking of Fox Sports, it also announced Mark Sanchez's replacement as analyst for the Indianapolis Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game - former quarterback Brady Quinn.A first-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Cleveland Browns in 2007, the 2006 Maxwell awardee spent his first three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2010. He did not play any games in his two years there, and ultimately joined the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency in 2012.After non-playing stints with three more teams, he became a full-time analyst. In 2019, he was hired for Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and also currently does radio appearances for Fox, CBS, and SiriusXM.Quinn will be joined in the booth by play-by-play man Chris Myers, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. The game will kick off at 1 pm ET.