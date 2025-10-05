  • home icon
  • "I apologize for praying for Mark Sanchez": Jason Whitlock responds after facing backlash on post about ex-Jets QB's stabbing

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 04:26 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Jason Whitlock found himself in troubled waters after his post on former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. As per reports, he was reportedly stabbed during a violent altercation in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Whitlock, in a post on social media, prayed for the ex-quarterback's speedy recovery and health.

"Dear Heavenly Father, we are asking you to deliver healing to Mark Sanchez. We asks this in Jesus name," Whitlock tweeted.
However, fans criticised Whitlock for praying for Mark Sanchez's recovery because of his involvement in the violent altercation that resulted in his stabbing. The sports columnist shared another tweet responding to the backlash he had received:

"You busted me. I apologize for praying for Mark Sanchez to heal from his injuries. My behavior is everything wrong with America. Thank you for the rebuke. I'll do better."
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sanchez was arguing with a delivery driver after midnight outside Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery. The altercation reportedly took place because the ex-quarterback had asked the 69-year-old deliveryman to move his car.

However, things soon turned ugly. The man later told authorities that he tried to stop Sanchez with pepper spray but had to use physical violence as a last resort of self-defense, which resulted in his stabbing.

Sanchez later recovered and was stable at the hospital. He was arrested by the police on charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

Retired Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson share his thoughts on Mark Sanchez's stabbing incident

Retired Super Bowl XXXVII star Keyshawn Johnson reacted to Mark Sanchez's stabbing incident on social media.

On X, the former wide receiver shared his thoughts and prayers while also wishing for his speedy recovery.

"Damn man... Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez. This is ridiculous!" Johnson tweeted.
Sanchez and Johnson played for the USC Trojans during their collegiate careers. The Jets drafted Sanchez with the fifth pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He went on to play for the Jets, Eagles, Broncos, Cowboys, Bears and Washington Commanders.

Sanchez spent 10 seasons playing in the NFL. He missed out on two seasons because of injuries. The former quarterback tallied 15,357 yards and 86 TDs passing. After retirement, he delved into broadcasting.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

