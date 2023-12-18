WATCH: Video surfaces as Keaton Mitchell suffers horrifying leg injury on SNF vs. Jaguars

Keaton Mitchell has made the most of his opportunity after the Baltimore Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent this year. His playing time increased after J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in their season-opener against the Houston Texans.

He’s been a valuable contributor to the Ravens’ cause, tallying 38 carries for 323 yards and two touchdowns before their Week 15 Sunday Night Football game. Unfortunately, his status remains uncertain after suffering an in-game injury.

Keaton Mitchell is out of the Week 15 SNF game after a first-down run

The Baltimore Ravens started the drive on their 24-yard line with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson handed the ball to Keaton Mitchell, who bounced to his right and found the gap in the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Safety Andrew Wingard slowed him down, but not after Mitchell got the first down.

However, the former East Carolina standout was shaken after Wingard pulled his ankle, forcing him to tumble down. He was motionless on the field after the play.

Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark shared that Keaton Mitchell needed assistance going to the Ravens sideline before being carted away. He suffered a knee injury, prompting further evaluation, and is questionable to return. NBC also chose to skip the replay of when Mitchell suffered the injury.

Mitchell is a massive factor in the Ravens’ 23-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 73 of the 251 yards Baltimore gained on the ground before abruptly exiting the game. More importantly, the Ravens improved to 11-3 and clinched a playoff spot in the highly competitive American Football Conference.

While Mitchell’s official status is uncertain, physical therapist Edwin Porras expressed concern about the running back’s hyperextended knee.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre compared the sequence to Bo Jackson’s career-ending injury through this tweet.

Mitchell finished the game tied with Jackson, gaining 8.1 yards per carry. That’s just below his 8.5 yards per carry average for the season.

When will Keaton Mitchell return?

The Ravens have three regular-season games left, all against tough opposition. They will visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 before returning home to face the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, there’s no official report on whether Keaton Mitchell will be healthy for those games. Medical experts will examine his injury before deciding on the running back’s status.

If he missed some games, it would be a massive blow to the Ravens' offense. They already lost Dobbins earlier in the season, and the games get more challenging in the postseason.