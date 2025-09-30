WATCH: Video of Tyreek Hill dislocating his knee goes viral after taking serious fall, Dolphins WR gets carted off the field in air cast on MNF

Tyreek Hill may be done for the 2025 season after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Early in the third quarter of Monday's game against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver twisted his leg and knee while catching a ten-yard target on 3rd-and-8 for a first down.Watch the video:He was later shown gesturing to the fans as he was being carted off the field:Dolphins' team doctors believe he may have dislocated his knee. Adam Schefter reported Hill was on his way to the hospital in ambulance.Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKDolphins fear WR Tyreek Hill dislocated his knee, per source. Hill is an ambulance on the way to the hospital to confirm.At the time, the Dolphins were leading 10-3, with &quot;Cheetah&quot; having caught six passes for 67 yards. The drive that saw his injury would eventually end in a receiving touchdown by Darren Waller, who was playing for the first time since his first retirement after the 2023 season - the tight end's second of the night.If his injury proves to be season-ending, Tyreek Hill will finish 2025 with 15 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown.ALRO READ: Tyreek Hill headbutts teammates while providing motivation for Jets-Dolphins MNF gameTyreek Hill injury update: Sports doctor raises alarm on Dolphins WR's careerMeanwhile, sports doctor Jeff Muller provided a possible breakdown of what happened to Tyreek Hill’s leg and what implications it could have for his career going forward:“Plants his Left foot, suspecting LCL++ tear and knee dislocation. Meniscus+ACL could be implicated as well. Just have to hope there’s no significant nerve damage, but this could certainly be career-threatening.”Besides the gravity of the injury, the Dolphins may also have to consider finances when determining Hill’s future with the team. Upon being traded for in 2022, he signed a four-year extension. According to Spotrac, it has an out option for 2026, but it will incur a $28-million dead cap hit.If the organization decides to release or trade him, then the cap hit will be $51 million. That figure can be divided into $39 million in cap savings/$12 million in cap hit with a post-June 1 designation, and $36 million/$15 million cap hit without.