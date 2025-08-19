Watch: Viral video shows Jerry Jones crying uncontrollably over Cowboys' playoff loss Packers on Netflix's 'America's Team' series

Netflix’s new docuseries on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed sides of the franchise owner that many never saw before. An example is Jones' reaction to his team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 playoffs.In a clip from &quot;America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys&quot; shared on X by The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones was emotional following the defeat.“This loss hurt us, in every way, more than any one we’ve ever had,” Jones said.The clip gave a glimpse into a side of Jones rarely seen by fans, which was opposite of his flamboyant, dominant public persona. It also showed the passionate drive behind one of the most successful franchises in the NFL. Unlike some owners who are businessmen with little or no background playing football, Jones was a standout player in high school and college.Jones attended North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School, graduating in 1960. He was a running back for the Charging Wildcats. As a football player for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Jones played for Hall of Fame coach Frank Broyles.An offensive lineman in college, he was teammates with Jimmy Johnson, who was his first coach at Dallas. Jones also co-captained the Razorbacks’ 1964 national championship-winning team.Jerry Jones’ purchase of the Dallas Cowboys and the success that followedAfter decades of success in business, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys from H.R. “Bum” Bright in 1989. He purchased the franchise for $140 million, equivalent to $300 million in today’s money.In a controversial move, Jones fired the then-Cowboys coach Tom Landry, who won two Super Bowls in his time with the team. He then appointed his college teammate, Jimmy Johnson. It was only the start of Jones’ bold moves as owner in what has become the world’s most valuable sports franchise.Jones’ bet on Johnson yielded two Super Bowl championships in the early 1990s. However, things heated between the two, resulting in Johnson’s resignation just weeks after winning the 1994 Super Bowl.Jones replaced Johnson with former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer. With Switzer at the helm and the addition of Deion Sanders ahead of the 1995 season, Dallas won the Super Bowl again.Having owned the franchise for 36 years, Jones remains as prominent in the league as he was when he bought it.