WATCH: Von Miller reveals peculiar career choice had NFL dream not worked out

Von Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champion. A No. 2 overall pick in 2011 by the Denver Broncos, the outside linebacker was part of the defense that lifted Peyton Manning to his second Super Bowl win and, after a mid-season trade, joined a Los Angeles Rams team loaded with elite players to win another this past season.

Miller recently sat down with diminutive comedian and actor Kevin Hart on his interview show Cold as Balls, which features athletes interviewed by Hart as they both sit in tubs of ice. When the conversation turned to Miller’s off-the-field activities, the NFL star surprised by talking about his other passion, which started in college.

"I am a chicken farmer, it started by taking an easy class in college for my GPA. I took the class, took two more for meat production and boom then I made it my major and everything was wrapped. I always felt like this would be my plan B. So if football didn’t hit for me then I was gonna be like a chicken farmer.”

Miller talked about his thirty-three-acre chicken farm and how the birds are raised and treated well, while Hart cracked jokes and eventually climbed out of his tub to display his lack of athletic ability.

Von Miller heads to Buffalo this season to strengthen an already impressive Bills defense

Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, making him one of many elite-level players who jumped the NFC ship to join AFC teams. The Bills already had a ferocious defense, and with Miller added to the mix, they hope to slice deeper into the playoffs this season and into the Super Bowl.

After what many consider one of the greatest NFL games, Josh Allen and the Bills were knocked out of the playoffs last season by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The two young quarterbacks have ignited a rivalry that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats for years to come. Though the Chiefs have come out on top in their matchups thus far, the Bills are hopeful Miller can help turn the tide.

In the long run, Miller has his future after football all planned out and is hopeful of winning another ring or two along the way.

