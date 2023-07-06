Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" has become wildly popular. NFL fans tune in each week to hear the NFL brothers take on all topics, not just football-related ones.

This summer, they have continued with their podcast throughout the offseason and hosted their first-ever "New Heights Beer Bowl". The videos from the event were posted on several platforms, including the official social media pages. And, to say that it was a wild event, may just be an understatement.

Contestants were seen chugging beers, playing the iconic party game Flip Cup, and talking to the Kelce brothers. Some of the responses they received from the participants were interesting.

One female contestant actually got wildly inappropriate with her answer when asked why she likes quarterback Nick Foles. In the snippet below, she said that she was a fan of his body. Later, recognizing the awkwardness of that answer, she asked if that was appropriate to say or not.

The entire "Beer Bowl" video can be found on The New Heights official YouTube page. And, while it may not be suited for younger audiences, it will definitely provide quite a few laughs. And, with the success of this year's "Beer Bowl" there's likely to be another next summer.

What was the best advice Travis Kelce received before his SNL debut?

Travis Kelce hosted the iconic "Saturday Night Live" earlier this year. It was the first time in three years that an NFL player hosted the show, the last being defensive end J.J. Watt, who did so in 2020.

The Chiefs tight end mentioned that everyone was giving him words of encouragement. It was one piece of advice that truly helped him prepare for the "Saturday Night Live" hosting role.

Travis Kelce said it was Peyton Manning, who also previously hosted the show, who gave him key advice.

“Peyton Manning gave me one word of advice going into it which was which was the best advice that I could get and he said, 'Do just go all in. Just be open minded. Just go all in beyond time."

Peyton Manning encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to go 'all in' and just be open to whatever the role was. Adding that no matter the type of scene that the production crew planned, being open is the key to giving the best performance.

