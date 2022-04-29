Watch: Young Giants fan battling heart condition announces franchise's No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux

With the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon. Unlike most picks, where NFL commissioner Roger Goddell walks in to a chorus of boos, the Giants' first of two top 10 picks was met with a roaring ovation.

The Giants' first picks was announced by Sam Prince, the Make-A-Wish recipient of a heart transplant.

The New York Giants add two massive bodies to the trenches on both sides of the ball

Kayvon Thibodeaux's motor and attitude have been questioned by scouts in the pre-draft process, and that is the primary reason why he tumbled down draft boards after being pegged a potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline pointed out in his pre-draft scouting report, many close to Thibodeaux feel that he acts with a sense of entitlement despite not yet making it at the highest level of the sport:

"In addition to concerns about his effort, there are also questions from some inside the scouting community and in league circles about Thibodeaux’s desire to be great. As one source close to Thibodeaux told me, he’s 'acting like he’s already made it rather than someone who really wants it.' He has the ability to be great, yet he may never do what it takes to reach his ultimate level of ability.”

With that said, the Michael Strahan-mentored Thibodeaux said all the right things to the media after his selection at No. 5 overall:

"Once I get to the locker room and get to meet the guys, I'm really going to soak it up from the vets."

As for Evan Neal, the Alabama offensive tackle fortifies a Giants offensive line that has long needed the kind of physicality and footwork he possesses. It's far from a coincidence that Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have been ravaged with injuries the last few seasons.

With the two selections, New York improved in key areas that would have been far more expensive to address in free agency. Time will tell if either will live up to the immense hype both had throughout the 2021 college football season.

