“We ain't no gangsters”: Bills OT calls out Jets players for trash-talking Josh Allen

Josh Allen commands respect and loyalty from his teammates and Dion Dawkins just proved it. The offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills laid out his feelings for the New York Jets players for trying to get under Allen’s skin in their previous meetings.

Allen was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, the tall quarterback has set the league on fire, and that has irked their divisional rivals, the Jets. The three-time Pro Bowler Dawkins set the record straight for his dislike of the Jets stemming from their behavior towards his QB.

Dawkins appeared on ‘Good Morning Football’ and when enquired by the hosts about the reason for his dislike of the Jets, the OT did not shy away.

“I love chatter, talk, that's a part of the game," said Dawkins. "But when you're saying like, overly disrespectful things, and you're talking to players like 17 (Josh Allen), that is probably the best quarterback in the NFL. You're saying things to him?”

Dawkins questioned the mindset behind Jets’ players in attacking Allen and doing other things to disrupt the mindset of the squad, Dawkins wondered about the motivations for such things.

“Then you're chasing guys in the tunnel this fake, that's fake, bro. Look, we ain't no gangsters. We’re football players, right?” he added. "Let's stop with all of these shenanigans and all this stuff. If you want to be a football player, be a football player.”

The AFC East rivalry has heated up much before the beginning of the season. The Jets players are bound to take notice of Dawkins’ words and only time will tell if they tone themselves down or go up a notch.

Josh Allen will have a chance against Aaron Rodgers

For several years, the New England Patriots ruled the AFC East with an iron fist. Now that they are in the rebuilding phase, the spotlight is on the other teams. And none will be brighter when Josh Allen and the Bills take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Even though both the generational QBs weren’t able to face off last season, they will have their opportunity this time around. As per NFL schedule reports, the Bills will be visiting the Jets in Week 6 of the 2024 season.