“We ain't no gangsters”: Bills OT calls out Jets players for trash-talking Josh Allen

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Josh Allen
  • “We ain't no gangsters”: Bills OT calls out Jets players for trash-talking Josh Allen

“We ain't no gangsters”: Bills OT calls out Jets players for trash-talking Josh Allen

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 15, 2024 15:21 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen

Josh Allen commands respect and loyalty from his teammates and Dion Dawkins just proved it. The offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills laid out his feelings for the New York Jets players for trying to get under Allen’s skin in their previous meetings.

Allen was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, the tall quarterback has set the league on fire, and that has irked their divisional rivals, the Jets. The three-time Pro Bowler Dawkins set the record straight for his dislike of the Jets stemming from their behavior towards his QB.

Dawkins appeared on ‘Good Morning Football’ and when enquired by the hosts about the reason for his dislike of the Jets, the OT did not shy away.

“I love chatter, talk, that's a part of the game," said Dawkins. "But when you're saying like, overly disrespectful things, and you're talking to players like 17 (Josh Allen), that is probably the best quarterback in the NFL. You're saying things to him?”

Dawkins questioned the mindset behind Jets’ players in attacking Allen and doing other things to disrupt the mindset of the squad, Dawkins wondered about the motivations for such things.

“Then you're chasing guys in the tunnel this fake, that's fake, bro. Look, we ain't no gangsters. We’re football players, right?” he added. "Let's stop with all of these shenanigans and all this stuff. If you want to be a football player, be a football player.”

The AFC East rivalry has heated up much before the beginning of the season. The Jets players are bound to take notice of Dawkins’ words and only time will tell if they tone themselves down or go up a notch.

Josh Allen will have a chance against Aaron Rodgers

For several years, the New England Patriots ruled the AFC East with an iron fist. Now that they are in the rebuilding phase, the spotlight is on the other teams. And none will be brighter when Josh Allen and the Bills take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Even though both the generational QBs weren’t able to face off last season, they will have their opportunity this time around. As per NFL schedule reports, the Bills will be visiting the Jets in Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी