"We are behind him every step of the way" - Nick Saban issues touching statement following former Alabama star John Metchie's Leukemia diagnosis

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III received devastating news this past week. The Texans' second-round pick was diagnosed with leukemia and is likely to miss his rookie season in the NFL.

Metchie's college coach, Nick Saban of the University of Alabama, released a statement following the news. Saban stated that Metchie has his full support, with the statement on Twitter reading:

“John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against Leukemia.”

He continued:

“It’s a blessing that he is in a city known for great care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey.”

Saban's statement concluded:

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle.”

The Houston Texans released a statement on Sunday from John Metchie on Twitter. It read:

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

Metchie recorded 2,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama. He was selected 44th-overall in the draft by the Texans and was expected to become the new target for Davis Mills.

The youngster only recently recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

Houston Texans' wide receiver core will be led by veteran Brandin Cooks in John Metchie's absence

With John Metchie likely to be out for the upcoming season, the Texans' receiving core will be led by veteran Brandin Cooks.

The Texans extended Cooks for two more years this off-season, and the move looks like a shrewd one following the update about Metchie.

The Texans were even fielding offers for Cooks this off-season but ultimately decided to keep him. Last season, he recorded 90 receptions for 1,037 yards while scoring six touchdowns for Houston, with rookie quarterback Mills throwing to him for most of the year.

Other receivers that the Texans have include Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Davion Davis. Jalen Camp, Chad Beebe, Connor Wedington, Drew Estrada, and Johnny Johnson III are also part of the squad.

