"We can be really good friends": George Kittle makes bold pitch to pair Myles Garrett with Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle dropped an interesting take during the "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday. Kittle made a direct pitch for adding Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett to the 49ers roster.

Kittle's bold statement came on the heels of Garrett's trade request from the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The defensive star publicly shared his motivation for seeking change.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett wrote in his official statement.

The tight end's endorsement was seemingly enthusiastic.

"I'm all for adding really good football players to my roster," Kittle said. "That makes my job as an offense easier, because you don't score as many points when you have a guy like Nick Bosa and or Myles Garrett on the side. He punctuated his pitch with a direct appeal: "Hey, Myles, we can be really good friends, I promise you."

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 117 quarterback hits and 60 sacks over the past four years. This season, he led the league with 22 tackles for loss and notched 14 sacks.

49ers salary cap concerns loom large amidst Kittle's Myles Garrett pitch

The potential defensive lineup can be intriguing for 49ers fans. Pairing Myles Garrett with Nick Bosa could grab the attention of opposing offenses. Bosa has his stellar stats, with 139 QB hits and 51.5 sacks in the same four-year period. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

However, the trade comes with financial complications. The 49ers already have multiple players among the highest-paid at their positions. This includes Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

The team is also preparing to extend Brock Purdy's contract. Projections suggest the QB will command at least $55 million per season. Myles Garrett is on a five-year $125 million contract that runs through 2026.

Forbes reported on Wednesday that while Garrett has requested a trade, NFL dynamics differ from other leagues. The Browns have made it clear that they have no intention of trading their six-time Pro Bowler. The asking price would likely be astronomical — potentially the 49ers' 11th draft pick, another early-round selection and a mid-rounder.

The 49ers' draft history adds weight to Kittle's argument. Since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan joined in 2017, the team has drafted five players in the top 20. They've hit on only one: Nick Bosa. This track record makes Garrett's proven talent more appealing than a potential draft pick. The team is eager to bounce back from a disappointing 6-11 season.

