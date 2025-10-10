  • home icon
  "We don't care about that stuff": Jaxson Dart throws shade at Pat McAfee after Giants' dominating win vs. Eagles

"We don't care about that stuff": Jaxson Dart throws shade at Pat McAfee after Giants' dominating win vs. Eagles

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:20 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Days - Source: Imagn
Jaxon Dart throws shade at Pat McAfee after Giants' dominating win vs. Eagles - Source: Imagn

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been riding a rollercoaster of emotions to start his career. It's been a sequence of extreme highs and extreme lows across a span of a few weeks.

He took over the starting job from veteran Russell Wilson and took the high-powered LA Chargers to task in his debut, beating them 21-18. However, the hype came crashing down the following week in a 26-14 loss to a winless New Orleans Saints team.

The young quarterback then had to take that loss and start in one of the NFL's most historic rivalries, when the Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. Nonetheless, the rollercoaster continued, as Dart stunned the bookies by kicking the door down on Philly and running them out of East Rutherford with a final score of 34-17.

In his postgame press conference, he was asked about the energy in the Giants' locker room, given how they've started to win games recently.

"I just felt like we had a little bit more excitement in the locker room," he said in a clip posted by Giants Videos on X. "We feel like any time we go out there on the field, anybody that we play against, we have a chance to win."
He mentioned how everyone had them as underdogs.

"It doesn't matter what Vegas says," he continued. "It doesn't matter what the spread is. I was watching the Pat McAfee, and they're talking about the point spread of who's gonna win the game, and we don't care about that stuff. We're confident, if we go out there and put on a good performance, we can win games."
As the underdogs, Dart and company played with little to lose, and they made the most of the opportunities afforded to them to win the game.

What were the odds that Jaxson Dart and the Giants beat?

According to FOX Sports, the Eagles were 7.5-point favorites against the Giants. The over/under was set at 40.5 points, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

The final score was predicted to be 28-16 for the Eagles, which is almost a direct flip to how the game turned out, with the Giants winning 34-17.

They'll be looking to upset the odds again next week when they face the Denver Broncos at Mile High, with Denver likely favored at home.

