Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins made it clear that the team is focused on overcoming its past playoff struggles.

Dawkins highlighted how the Bills will continue to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs and not stop taking "swings at greatness".

"Anybody that's taking snaps has a chance, and sometimes all you need is a chance, right?" Dawkins said on Friday, via 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "But when it comes down to it, us as a team, we continue to take swings at greatness. And when it comes down to it, not every great franchise or great organization has won, you know, seven Super Bowls. You don't have to win seven Super Bowls. You have to get it once."

He also explained how the Super Bowl window has not closed for Buffalo.

"We'll figure it out, and we still have time, we'll figure it out," Dawkins said.

What do the Buffalo Bills need to do to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs?

Dion Dawkins believes that the Buffalo Bills have a bright future ahead of them. Although they have struggled in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they have a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen, one of the best offensive lines in football last season and a young, talented defensive unit.

In a QB-driven league, Allen will likely need to continue to be the main driver of success for Buffalo in the postseason. Last year, he won his first NFL MVP award after a remarkable season that included a single-game performance with three passing and three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, as evidenced by their 13-4 record and AFC championship game appearance last year. However, a glaring weakness is in the receiver position. Despite having Dawson Knox and Mack Hollins, their lack of high-end depth at receiver forced the team to rely on a committee approach.

Many of the most accomplished teams last year had an alpha receiver or set of receivers who carried the team when it mattered most. In the Super Bowl, Mahomes and the Chiefs had Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had AJ Brown and Devonta Smith.

While it remains to be seen if Buffalo will improve its receiving options this offseason, it is evident from Dawkins' recent comments that the Bills are going to stick to the game plan and attempt to overcome their playoff failures next season.

