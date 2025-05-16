“We definitely the 12’s right now”: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter reunite for Panini rookie card signing

Former Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter rekindled their college connection during a recent Panini America rookie card signing event.

Sanders is the Cleveland Browns' fifth-round quarterback selection, and Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars' second overall pick. They sat across from each other at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles. This gathering marked a milestone as both players received their first official NFL trading cards.

During the card signing on May 16, 2025, Sanders looked directly into the camera during a video shared on social media.

"We definitely the 12's right now," said Sanders, referencing the fact that both he and Hunter have chosen to wear number 12 on their respective NFL teams.

While Hunter wore 12 during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders recently switched to the number after joining the Browns.

According to team reports, Sanders' decision connects him to NFL legend Tom Brady, who served as a mentor, while also paying tribute to his father Deion Sanders' number 21 in reverse.

Travis Hunter shares his feelings about Shedeur Sanders' journey ahead

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Speaking on the same occasion, Hunter spoke about his and Sanders' approach to their rookie seasons:

"We just going to work, man," Hunter explained while discussing partnering with Panini America for his first rookie trading card. "We both got our heads down, and doing what we have to do. There's a lot of doubters out there for him, and he's going to go to work. I'm going to go to work and just going to do what we've always been doing."

Shedeur Sanders enters a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Hunter elaborated on their leadership responsibilities:

"We definitely got to be leaders, especially me. I was the No. 2 overall pick, so I gotta come in and be a leader. Shedeur, he's gotta go in there and work, earn his job just like me. But he's also got to go in there and be the head of the offense, so he's gotta go in there and be a leader."

Fans hoping to see the former teammates face each other during their rookie season will have to wait. According to published NFL schedules, the Browns and Jaguars will not meet during the 2025 regular season.

Their first potential matchup would come in 2026 due to the NFL's rotating schedule system, barring a playoff meeting or trades.

The Jaguars have already expressed amazement at Hunter's early performance, with executive VP Tony Boselli telling NFL Network:

"We had high expectations. He's exceeded my expectations."

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders continues working to prove doubters wrong and compete for playing time in Cleveland's quarterback competition.

