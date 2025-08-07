"We desperately want him out there with us”: Josh Allen opens up about James Cook holding out due to contract dispute

Josh Allen made his thoughts clear about James Cook's ongoing contract standoff. The veteran running back, who scored 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, sat out the Buffalo Bills' Sunday practice, citing &quot;business&quot; as his reason.When asked about his plans for the week, Cook repeatedly mentioned &quot;business,&quot; according to Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. As the standoff escalates, Allen was asked about his opinion on it.Talking with reporters on Thursday, the reigning NFL MVP compared Cook's absence to Khalil Shakur's injury. He said that this period allowed other players in the running back room to get more reps.&quot;It's no different than Khalil (Shakir) being out with an ankle (sprain),&quot; Allen said. &quot;Guys are stepping up, making plays. It's good for Ray to get some of these reps and getting on the same page with Ty, who I think is our best third-down back in the game. Just gives them a couple more opportunities.&quot;Allen also gave Cook his flowers, reminding people of the running back's importance to the Bills. He added that he's looking forward to seeing Cook and the team reach an agreement.&quot;James is who he is,&quot; Allen said. &quot;He's one of the best running backs in the league, and you'd be crazy to say we don't want him out there,&quot; he added. &quot;We desperately want him out there with us. Hopefully, something can get done.&quot;Cook became a top running back in the league in the last two seasons. After recording 89 carries in his rookie campaign, he tallied 444 rushes in the last two seasons. He produced 2,131 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over that span, becoming a serious threat on the Bills' offense.Josh Allen will be on the bench for Bills' preseason openerWith the Buffalo Bills scheduled to kick off their preseason on Saturday, Josh Allen won't play against the Giants. Speaking to the media about it, Allen said he's trusting Sean McDermott.“Just trusting what he’s saying, he’s the guy in charge,&quot; Allen said on Thursday.After another heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last seaon, Allen and Co. have unfinished business. James Cook's situation could derail their plans to remain competitive in the AFC, but Allen is confident that others will step up when needed.