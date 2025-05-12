"We didn’t want this" - NFL fans unimpressed with Cowboys-Eagles kicking off 2025 season in Week 1 TNF game

The NFL announced the Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown on Thursday, September 4. It's an intriguing matchup as it is a division game, but many fans aren't pleased with it.

"I speak for everyone when I say we didn’t want this," a fan added.

"Um I’d like to trade for the Lions please!," a fan wrote.

Although some fans wanted the Lions, fans believe the NFL would want that later on in the season when both teams are playing at full stride.

"This about to be a bloodbath," a fan wrote.

"Can we trade Cowboys for just about any other team?," a fan added.

Fans believe the game also won't be competitive as they expect the Eagles to cruise to a lopsided win.

"Excellent, going to be great for the Eagles since it is confirmed that they will start the season 1-0," a fan wrote.

"This game will be over in the 1st quarter," a fan added.

It's clear that many fans don't think the game will be that competitive, which is why NFL fans were hoping for a better season-opening game.

After the game was announced, oddsmakers opened Philadelphia as a seven-point favorite in Week 1 against the Cowboys.

Who will the Philadelphia Eagles play in 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and will have a rather difficult schedule in 2025.

The Eagles' home opponents are as follows:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders

The notable game for the Eagles at home will be the Detroit Lions, which will be the most notable game for Philadelphia.

The Eagles' road opponents are as follows:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia has a tough road schedule in 2025 featuring the likes of the Bills and a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.

The Eagles enter the 2025 season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +650.

