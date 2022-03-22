"We were gassed up" - Chris Godwin reveals Tom Brady texted him 20 minutes before coming out of retirement  

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in a weird position when rumors began to circulate that Tom Brady could potentially end his retirement.

Chris Godwin was a major player to re-sign, while the front office had to determine what to do with other stars if they had such a big question mark at quarterback.

But before free agency could start, the quarterback announced his return. The Buccaneers were saved and instantly became Super Bowl contenders once again. It turns out Godwin received advance notice of this.

FOX's Sara Walsh tweeted about how Godwin and Mike Evans were thrilled when their quarterback shot them a quick text. Minutes later, his return was official.

"Chris Godwin says Brady texted him and Mike Evans 20 minutes before his unretirement announcement: 'We were gassed up." Godwin adds, "We're back and trying to make it back to the top of the mountain.' #gobucs"

The receivers being "gassed up" makes a ton of sense given how Brady elevates their respective games.

As for Godwin, it may have also earned him a new deal. He originally had the franchise tag placed on him, only for the team to give him a three-year deal to chase another Super Bowl or two.

Tom Brady once again shook up the landscape of the NFL for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were poised to join a long list of NFC teams seeing talent either retire or head to the AFC.

Yet the legendary quarterback returned, and Godwin's reaction is one that Buccaneers fans can relate to. NFL fans in general can be lumped into that group as well.

No one knew what Brady would decide, and the top rumor was that he could try to play with the San Francisco 49ers. So while Godwin and Evans were going about their day, their leader decided to spice it up with a text.

That seems to be the way the man known as "the GOAT" goes about his business. He wants to announce it his way and everyone else is left waiting to see what he decides.

Ultimately, Godwin and Evans are winners in this situation. They can prepare for the upcoming season knowing that a simple text alerted them both to the reality of chasing another Super Bowl.

