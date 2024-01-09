"We are getting Davante Adams confirmed": Garrett Wilson's latest move has Jets fans speculating 6x Pro Bowl WR's reunion with Aaron Rodgers

Garrett Wilson was supposed to play the Davante Adams role for the Jets after they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The 2022 NFL season's Offensive Rookie of the Year was to become the New York quarterback's main offensive weapon. The thought was old heads like Randall Cobb could complement the young player just as he had done with the current Raiders receiver when they both played with the four-time NFL MVP in Wisconsin.

Instead, we all know how that turned out. Aaron Rodgers went down injured in the first drive of the season with an Achilles injury. But what that allowed everyone to see is that beyond Garrett Wilson, there is no premier receiver on the Jets' squad.

While New York were struggling in the AFC East, things were not much better in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders. Davante Adams had moved there from Green Bay with a wish to reunite with Derek Carr, his college quarterback. But Carr moved to the New Orleans Saints prior to this season and Raiders cycled through Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell. The Las Vegas receiver finished this season with 1,144 yards despite that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But with the coaching situation unresolved, there is a feeling in the league that Davante Adams could be on the move. The Jets have been mentioned as a destination since Aaron Rodgers is expected to return for this season. It will also give New York two elite wide receivers and address a position of need.

Garrett Wilson's latest move seemed to indicate that possiblity too. He wore #17 in the previous season, the same as the Raiders star. But now punter Thomas Morstead has given up his #5 jersey to his teammate and that frees up the #17 jersey should Adams want to come and not change his number.

Jets fans take Garrett Wilson's latest move to signal Davante Adams' reunion with Aaron Rodgers

As soon as that news broke through, Jets fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate a potential acquistion of Davante Adams and linking up with Aaron Rodgers again. Here are some of their reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If indeed this works out, Davante Adams will be a great addition to play with Garrett Wilson. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are not of the same caliber and Mecole Hardman was sent back to the Chiefs mid-season. The next agenda for the Jets then should be to fix the offensive line so that an aging Aaron Rodgers is not always under pressure. No amount of weapons can compensate for that.