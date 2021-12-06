"We go way back" - Rob Gronkowski opens up about his connection with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been among the longest-standing duos in the league. Gronk and Brady's relationship stems back to the time they had been tearing up the field with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski effectively retired back in the 2019 season at 29 years old, but that wouldn't be the end of his football career. He returned to the field when Tom Brady, after he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, came calling and the two were reunited for the 2020 season.

Gronk discussed his more recent touchdowns with Brady, saying they reminded him of the pair's "heydays."

How many TDs do Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have together?

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have connected for 90 TDs pass with one another, which moves them into second place all-time. They still trail Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who have 112 TDs together.

Gronkowski went into depth about his special connection with Tom Brady on their recent TD passes, which reminded him of the old days when Brady would call an audible for the upcoming play to Gronk, so that he knew what was coming.

Gronkowski talked about the special type of "fade" that Brady uses, which they have been working on since their days playing with the Patriots. Even though Gronkowski has been injured in the past few seasons, he can still catch the ball and score like his former self.

Brady is 44 years old, and Gronkowski is 32. There is clearly an age difference, but Brady is one of a kind. Gronk is in the final years of his career, and being 32 is the usual median for a lot of players that retire.

The above video is reminiscent of when Brady and Gronkowski used to connect during their dominant years with the Patriots. Gronkowski now has four Super Bowl championships under his belt.

That success has a lot to do with the fact that Gronkowski is a generational tight end talent who was drafted by the Patriots and paired together with the greatest quarterback to play the game. Hopefully, Gronkowski has more years left in his career, so the pair can eclipse the TD record set by Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

