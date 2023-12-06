“We got our a**es kicked”: Jason Kelce gets brutally honest on Eagles’ 42-19 blowout loss to 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second defeat of the season in a blowout fashion on Sunday.

The Eagles were at home against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the NFC championship game. The 49ers entered the contest as the favorite, which surprised some people.

However, San Francisco proved why it should be the favorites as the 49ers dominated Philadelphia en route to a 42-19 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the loss, Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke on his "New Heights" podcast about the game and made it clear he knew they got dominated.

"We got our a**es kicked, it wasn't a good performance. You know, 49ers, they're a good team. Kudos to them for putting together a good game," Kelce said.

"Well, you go watch the tape, and you make the corrections. I mean, listen, we have good players on both sides of the ball. That's what I know. And you know, when you have good players, you can get things corrected.

"I know it was an awful performance. I mean, not the way that we wanted that game to go by any means. Look at our receivers, look at our quarterback like, I think the players are there. Did we play to our level? No, and part of that's you got to give credit to the 49ers, they played at a very high level across the board offense and defense."

San Francisco finished the Week 13 game with 456 total yards compared to Philadelphia, which had just 333, playing a role in the lopsided result.

But there is a chance that the Eagles and 49ers will rematch in the playoffs and perhaps in the NFC championship game again.

Jason Kelce and the Eagles are underdogs once again

Although the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a humiliating loss, they remain atop the NFC. The team is set to go on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, with kick-off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Heading into the matchup, Philadelphia is a 3.5-point underdog, and should the team lose, it would have the same record as Dallas and potentially San Francisco if the 49ers win.

Philadelphia will end the season with games against the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants (twice) and the Arizona Cardinals.

As for the 49ers, they are set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET in a game San Francisco is 10.5-point favorites in.

The 49ers, meanwhile, will end their season with games against the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams.