“We got involved in a drug”: Jerry Jones makes feelings known on his "terminal" cancer battle 8 days after declaring himself disease-free

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 21, 2025 22:40 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he had been battling stage four melanoma. Fortunately, Jones is now cancer-free and sharing how he managed to overcome the disease.

On Thursday, Jones appeared on "Fox and Friends," where he discussed his fight against cancer.

"We got involved in a drug called PD-1, and it was experimental. It was very, very effective. I had several tumours at that time. They’re all gone now, and it’s 15 years later.”
The drug that Jones used to fight cancer was PD-1. This is an experimental drug that, according to the American Cancer Society, works by:

"When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, it tells the T cell (a key cell involved in the immune system) not to attack. Some cancer cells have large amounts of PD-L1, which helps them avoid being attacked by the immune system."
This drug was effective, removing all cancerous cells from Jones and enabling him to keep his role as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most well-known franchises in sports.

Does Jerry Jones's treatment reflect the importance of clinical trials?

The drug itself is experimental. This alone can cause many issues regarding success rate and potential side effects, both of which remain unknown. Fortunately, using Jerry Jones as a case study, there is evidence to suggest that the drug could be an effective way to beat cancer.

But, as with all experimental drugs, this is not readily available. To gain access to it, Jones had to participate in a clinical trial.

Some in the medical community believe this high-profile case simply highlights the importance of people participating in clinical trials. For example, Dr. Hussein Tawbi of MD Anderson (a hospital that treated Jones) told the Houston Chronicle.

"Participating in clinical trials allows them to access the most promising therapies that may be experimental today, but may become the standard of care in the next few years. This is an experience that should encourage patients to seek treatment and to be open to participating in clinical trials."

The main takeaway is that Jerry Jones is cancer-free. He can now continue his life as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys as the team's efforts to end their 30-year Super Bowl drought.

Ben Tredinnick

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
