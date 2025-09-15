"We got a lot to clean up": Trevon Diggs reveals true feelings after barely winning Week 2 game vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys got off the mark for the season in their second attempt after a thrilling 40 - 37 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. However, it wasn't a classic contest by any means.

While the fans were thrilled after the brilliant offensive display, both defenses suffered for most of the game. Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs didn't have his best game as he was often targeted by Pro Bowler quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson had a stellar outing on Sunday, throwing for 450 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in overtime. Following the game, Diggs said the defense had a lot to "clean up." He said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota:

“We got a lot to clean up on defense, especially with our zone coverages, just being tighter in coverage, the communication piece. I feel like we had a lot of blown coverages. We just got to clean that up.

"A veteran like Russell Wilson is gonna see all the holes and see everything. I feel like he took advantage of the opportunities he had. I got to be better. Everyone has to be better.”

While Diggs admitted the ten-time Pro Bowler took advantage of their defensive lapses, he felt the team needed that and would learn from the mistakes.

“I feel like we needed it. I’m glad that they were throwing the ball like that so we can see how offenses want to attack us, especially with the coverages that we play. We got a lot of mixed coverages. So seeing that, we’re gonna be better next time.”

Cowboys' thrilling win dampened by major injury concerns to Cooper Beebe

Although the Cowboys completed a thrilling win in overtime, it came at a cost as Dallas center Cooper Beebe suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday. According to the latest reports, Beebe is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones didn't confirm the timeline of the injury, hinting at a potential IR stint.

"We're hoping that it's on the shorter end of that," Jones said. "But there's probably a pretty good chance that he'll end up on IR."

Beebe was replaced by backup Brock Hoffman, who is expected to take his spot as the starter for the next few weeks.

