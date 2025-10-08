"We got a tall task at hand": Bears HC Ben Johnson reveals honest feelings on Commanders' run game ahead of MNF clash

Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears are slowly building momentum heading into Week 6. After a tough start to the season, including back-to-back losses, they're on the victor's path with back-to-back wins in Weeks 3 and 4.Chicago's bye week fell in Week 5, so it's not only riding a winning streak into Week 6, but it's also rested for its next matchup. The team will need all this when traveling to Maryland for Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.The Commanders are standing at 3-2, coming off a 27-10 road win against the best team in the feared AFC West, the LA Chargers. Washington sports one of the best offenses in the league, run by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.Coach Johnson commented on the Commanders' run game in a press conference clip posted on Tuesday.&quot;They do a phenomenal job. Give Coach Kingsbury and, you know, Anthony Lynn, their run game coordinator, a ton of credit. There's something new every week, schematically. They put a lot of stress on the defense; the combination, the gap schemes.&quot;He elaborated on specific tactics Washington uses to create space and leverage, making its offense hard to stop.&quot;They're pulling guards and tackles, and then the quarterback-run part of it. And it's a handful. So, you gotta be very disciplined. You gotta hold the line of scrimmage with our front. I mean, there’s a reason why, for two years now, that they’ve been running all over people. So, we got a tall task at hand.&quot;The Commanders indeed have a solid run game, starring Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez.Looking at the Commanders' run game this seasonJacory Croskey-Merritt has been leading the Commanders' rushing attack since Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending injury earlier. The 7th-round pick in this year's draft is breaking out, having bagged his first 100-yard game against the Chargers in Week 5.Behind him in the backfield committee are Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez. McNichols's production has fluctuated based on his usage, while Rodriguez has seen more consistent numbers, barring his quiet game against the Chargers.For their primetime showdown with the Bears, they'll look to continue their impact and take Washington to 4-2.