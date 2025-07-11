  • home icon
  "We jokingly called it living funeral" - Kyle Juszczyk breaks silence about 'worst 3 days' after 49ers release before $7,500,000 dramatic return 

“We jokingly called it living funeral" - Kyle Juszczyk breaks silence about 'worst 3 days' after 49ers release before $7,500,000 dramatic return 

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 11, 2025 16:00 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Kyle Juszczyk is widely considered one of the best fullbacks in the National Football League. As a result, many fans and analysts were surprised to hear that the San Francisco 49ers star was released by the club back in March.

However, only a few days after being released by the iconic San Francisco franchise, Juszczyk signed a new contract with the 49ers, one that would keep him with the club for two more seasons.

Now discussing the difficult situation with NFL analyst Vic Tafur of 'The Athletic' on July 11, Juszczyk made clear that the time away from the 49ers as a free agent was extremely difficult and challenging for him. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"It was the worst three days of my life, but I’m genuinely grateful for it now. It gave me so much perspective to kind of step back and see how good I had it, and then get the chance to come back to it. So few people have that opportunity. We jokingly called it a living funeral. I got all my goodbye texts, 'how much we loved you and appreciated you' and all that type of stuff."
Juszczyk then continued by highlighting how thankful he is to now be signed for the next two seasons.

"I got to come back... So I got to feel that love from everybody. And I’m locked up for two years. I don’t have to deal with this next year and I’m thankful for it now that it’s over." Juszczyk said.
Kyle Juszczyk's impact on the San Francisco 49ers

Juszczyk has been an extremely important piece of the San Francisco 49ers offense since his arrival in 2017. He is a great blocker, an elite pass protector, a capable receiver, and an occasional rusher as well.

In 2024, Jusczcyk had five rush attempts for 26 yards and one touchdown. Through the air in the passing game, Jusczcyk had 19 receptions for 200 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the 49ers.

Now with a new perspective on his career and his time in San Francisco, it is evident that Juszczyk is excited and motivated heading into the 2025 campaign.

