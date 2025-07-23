  • home icon
  "We all know how this ending": Nick Wright gives clear verdict on Micah Parsons' Cowboys future 1 day after Jerry Jones' remark 

“We all know how this ending”: Nick Wright gives clear verdict on Micah Parsons' Cowboys future 1 day after Jerry Jones' remark 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 23, 2025 05:19 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones made an interesting comment about Micah Parsons during Day 1 of the Dallas Cowboys' training camp. While speaking with reporters, he highlighted injury concerns as a reason behind the delay in their contract negotiations with the four-time Pro Bowler. Jones also used the example of quarterback Dak Prescott to justify his reasoning.

"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him," Jones said. "He was hurt six games last year. Seriously, we've signed, I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott.
"So there's a lot of things you can think about when you, just as the player does when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money on," he added.
On Tuesday, FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright shared his take on Micah Parsons' contract situation after Jerry Jones' comments. During an appearance on FS1's "First Things First," he believes that the Cowboys will end up finalizing a lucrative deal with the four-time Pro Bowler, nevertheless.

"Jerry is talking about all the reasons why it is risky to pay Micah Parsons, when I think he knows deep down, 'I'm gonna pay Micah Parsons,'" Wright said. "He is making the case as to why the thing he is about to do could be dumb. Because we all know how this is ending. It is ending with around $42 million a year, around $110 million fully guaranteed and it's ending with Micah Parsons locked up long term."
The Cowboys picked up the DE's fifth-year option on the rookie contract in April 2024. Last season, Parsons helped the team finish third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record. After failing to qualify for the playoffs, they fired head coach Mike McCarthy and promoted Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement.

Micah Parsons claps back at Jerry Jones amid contract dispute

Despite not reaching a resolution, the defensive end showed up for the team's training camp. While speaking with the press on Tuesday, Parsons opened up about how he wants to remain a part of the team while providing an update on his contract situation.

"I don't know. We'll see," Parsons said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We'll just see how long things take you know... I want to be here. At the ned of the day, they sign the checks. Let's see if they want me to be here. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry."
The Cowboys kick off their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in September.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Veer Badani
