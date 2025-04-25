"We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage" - Ryan Clark rips into Mike Tomlin and Steelers for not drafting Shedeur Sanders

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark expressed frustration after the team passed on quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The ESPN analyst criticized Mike Tomlin’s decision live on “The Pivot Podcast,” reacting with visible disappointment when the Steelers used the No. 21 overall pick to select Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

While reacting to the pick, Clark called out Mason Rudolph, currently atop the Steelers' quarterback depth chart, questioning the direction of the team.

“Mason Rudolph? He was in Tennessee and got worse,” he said, sarcastically adding, “You know what we gonna do? Oh, let’s wait for Aaron to make the decision. We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we’re four. We are Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Clark, who played eight seasons in Pittsburgh and was part of the Super Bowl XLIII-winning team, had hoped the Steelers would use the pick on Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado quarterback had once been considered a top-three prospect but dropped out of the first round.

Leading up to the draft, the analyst had publicly stated the Steelers should only pick a QB like Sanders if they were confident in his long-term potential. Earlier on ESPN’s “Get Up,” he emphasized the importance of selecting someone who could start and contribute right away.

“I think they should pick the best football player,” Clark said. “I believe if you’re sitting at 21 and you believe in Shedeur Sanders or you believe in Jaxson Dart, then you pick him. If you think that you have the infrastructure to allow him to succeed in a way that no quarterback has since Ben Roethlisberger then you have to pull the trigger, because it’s time to stop waiting on getting your guy.”

While Clark is a known supporter of Sanders, he acknowledged that the team must make the right decision based on long-term fit. The Steelers last drafted a QB in the first round in 2022 with Kenny Pickett, who was later traded. For now, Pittsburgh moves forward with Harmon, while Sanders remains on the board heading into Day 2.

Browns in position to grab Shedeur Sanders at no. 33 without trading up

Shedeur Sanders was not taken on Day 1. Instead, he could fall to the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 33. The Browns, in need of a starting quarterback, did not trade up but secured Sanders without spending additional capital. The move positions the Colorado product as a possible Week 1 starter in Cleveland.

Round 1 also saw some notable trades. The Jaguars moved up to select Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. The Giants took Abdul Carter at No. 3, then re-entered the first round to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart. Atlanta also traded back to land edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

