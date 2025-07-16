"We'll always remember your life" - Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia mourns at funeral service of young family member killed in Texas flood horror

A catastrophic flood hit Camp Mystic on July 4, a Christian girls’ camp in Texas Hill Country. Among the victims was 9-year-old Janie Hunt, a distant cousin of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. She was attending the camp for the first time when the Guadalupe River surged 26 feet in under an hour, sweeping away cabins and campers.

Clark’s wife, Tavia Hunt, shared on Juy 6 a deeply personal message on Instagram:

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin.” She wrestled with grief and faith, writing: “How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?”

Now, 10 days later, Clark Hunt's wife Tavia is attending the little girl's funeral service.

On Instagram, Mrs. Hunt shared a touching tribute to Jane Marie Hunt along with three pictures.

The first photo was a framed biography of Jane Marie Hunt, detailing her life, faith and accomplishments. The second was a memorial card featuring her photo and ceremony details. The third was a decorative cross with her name engraved.

“Yesterday held the sweetest, most uplifting and God-honoring service celebrating Janie’s life," the caption read.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Tavia shared another short clip, featuring Janie's picture with large freestanding letters spelling out "JANIE."

Beneath the letters is a white platform labeled "Janie's Corner" in pink script.

“Beautiful, brilliant, and talented Janie! We will always remember and honor your life. Until we meet again," the caption read.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @TaviaHunt)

Janie was the great-granddaughter of oil billionaire William Herbert Hunt, brother of Lamar Hunt (Chiefs founder). That makes her Clark Hunt’s second cousin once removed.

At least 82 people died, including five campers and the camp’s director. Over 40 remain missing, with search and rescue teams still active.

Clark Hunt's Kansas City Chiefs donated to the Texas flood relief efforts

The Kansas City Chiefs’ ownership family stepped up in a big way following the devastating Texas floods. Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, joined forces with his brother Dan Hunt and their MLS team, FC Dallas, to donate $500,000 toward relief efforts in Central Texas.

The donation was made in partnership with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and Major League Soccer, and will go toward immediate response needs, long-term trauma care, support for families who lost loved ones, including the Hunts themselves, after the tragic death of Clark's cousin, 9-year-old Janie Hunt.

Additionally, several other NFL teams and owners have donated to support flood relief efforts.

The Houston Texans were the first to pledge, giving $500,000, with leadership from Cal, Hannah and Janice McNair.

The Dallas Cowboys also gave $500,000 and teamed up with the Salvation Army to help right away. The NFL Foundation joined them, bringing the total to $1.5 million.

The Atlanta Falcons, through Arthur Blank’s family foundation, also gave $500,000. The Minnesota Vikings matched that amount, with owners Mark, Zygi and Leonard Wilf sharing their sorrow.

Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots also donated $10,000.

