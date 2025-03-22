“We'll give you an A for effort!” - Former Packers WR Greg Jennings reacts to fan’s effort of drawing of him

Greg Jennings is a certified Green Bay Packers legend. The iconic wide receiver spent the first seven years of his career with the Packers and was an integral part of their Super Bowl XLV-winning season.

Ad

Jennings endeared himself to the Packers faithful thanks to his charisma and grace while he was one of the best wide receivers in football. These are traits that have followed the iconic WR into his post NFL days.

On Mar. 21, 2025, Jennings quoted a picture of himself drawn by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Packers icon posted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We'll give you an A for effort! But who are the little blue guys??"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

We guess that the "blue guys" are defensive backs on the New York Giants. They seemed to trail in his wake as he was about to catch the ball and go for one of his trademark touchdown runs.

Greg Jennings recorded three 1,000-plus receiving yards seasons with the Packers. He racked up more than 10 receiving touchdowns in two seasons and he earned two Pro Bowl selections while wearing Packers green. The Western Michigan Broncos product would have thrived in the modern-day Packers team, catching passes from Jordan Love on Matt LaFleur's offense.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Greg Jennings moved to broadcasting after retirement

Greg Jennings retired from the NFL on July 25, 2016. He left the sport after spending the 2015 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Jennings became a broadcaster with FOX Sports in 2018, completing the transition from the Gridiron to the broadcasting booth. He's also featured in notable football-centered sports shows such as Speak for Yourself, Undisputed and The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Ad

Aside from his appearances in football media, Jennings has carved out a decent niche for himself in television. He has made appearances on The League, Royal Pains and Criminal Minds. Jennings' natural skill as an actor have been commended in recent years.

Greg spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers and he earned both of his Pro Bowl invites with the franchise. Jennings was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2022, a move that will forever tie him to the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.