"We'll meet y'all in NFC Championship" - Dak Prescott fires bold challenge to Rams owner as Cowboys look to break 29-year drought

Dak Prescott didn't play in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-21 preseason defeat against the LA Rams on Saturday. However, the Cowboys quarterback issued a bold challenge to Rams owner Stan Kroenke about potentially meeting the LA team in the NFC championship game in the upcoming season.In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Prescott was seen having a brief but friendly exchange with Kroenke after the game.“We will meet you in the NFC Championship.” Prescott said.The Cowboys, who have not played in the NFC championship game since 1996, which was the year they won their last Super Bowl. However, Prescott, who is entering his 10th year with the franchise, appears to be eager to break Dallas' 29-year drought for the NFC title.Meanwhile, the Rams played in their last NFC championship game in 2022, when they beat the Since Prescott also signed a lucrative four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys in 2024, he will be under pressure to deliver success for the team.Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury after eight games last season. However, he appears to have made a full recovery ahead of the 2025 regular season. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott enjoyed joint practice session with RamsNFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Source: ImagnOn Tuesday, Dak Prescott opened up about his experience of the Cowboys' joint practice session with the Rams. &quot;I thought it was a good scrimmage,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;It was one of those ones where I left not feeling great about it, but you look on film, there's a lot more good than I thought. It was one of those things if we had actually schemed them, if we actually had a chance to game plan, I would have felt fantastic with the results.&quot;The Cowboys will play their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 16 and their third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22. It remains to be seen whether Prescott will get any snaps in the remaining preseason games. However, he is going to start for the team in the regular season.