"We'll weigh that": Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opens up about George Pickens' potential contract extension as WR steals spotlight

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is once again in the headlines for a contract situation, this time concerning wide receiver George Pickens. The Micah Parsons situation turned sour during the offseason before the linebacker left for Green Bay, and now contract questions have also arisen around Pickens.The wideout is still on his rookie deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022), which the Cowboys took over the last year of, paying him a base salary of $3.656 million this year.However, the star receiver has been outperforming his contract. In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, he caught nine balls for 168 yards and a touchdown, which included the second-longest play of his career (45 yards).On Tuesday, Jerry Jones was asked about the wideout's contract getting extended in an X clip by Jon Machota. He reflected on the value that Pickens brings to the team.&quot;He is doing more than we did expect or that we could've expected,&quot; he said. &quot;And what's really special is, he's a real plus to have around the team. He's a real plus around his teammates, he's a great plus around those coaches, and those coaches really think highly of him ... So, we'll weigh that.&quot;He then opened up about the reality of extending the star player.&quot;If things really went like we want them to go, that, certainly, we need to think about having some [cap] room available if we're gonna pay a second receiver at that level.&quot;Pickens has been having a career season in many ways.George Pickens is on course to have the best season of his careerLike Jerry Jones mentioned, George Pickens is performing better than most people would've expected. He is thriving in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, particularly in the absence of his co-star, CeeDdee Lamb, who's missed four games due to an ankle injury.In six games this season, Pickens already has the most receiving touchdowns of his career (6). He further has 525 receiving yards, on course to record the biggest campaign of his career.This will naturally hinge on how Lamb's return will affect his workload. However, the ex-Steeler has shown that he can produce even with Lamb active, as he put up 68 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears.