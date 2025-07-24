  • home icon
  "We move on" - Commanders $9,000,000 star makes feelings known on Terry McLaurin's contract holdout as training camp kicks off in full swing

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:15 GMT
Terry McLaurin continues to look for a new deal with the Commanders
The absence of Terry McLaurin for the Washington Commanders is the hottest topic for the franchise as they start training camp. The wide receiver is negotiating a contract extension, and in past weeks, he has not hidden his disappointment with the lack of progress in talks.

Camp has officially started and McLaurin is absent. On Wednesday, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke about McLaurin's importance to the team, but refrained from dragging the money side of the NFL, just saying that it wasn't part of his business:

"It's a business. Some of the business is not your business. You focus on yourself. He's still a part of the team and a huge presence in the locker room. When it gets done, you celebrate, and we move on."
Terry McLaurin is in the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $15.5 million and a cap hit of $25.5 million. His first extension was at $68 million over three years, but he's now looking to surpass the $30 million mark.

Zach Ertz took the same stance when asked about Terry McLaurin's contract

Last week, Zach Ertz appeared on Kay Adams' show and was also asked about McLaurin. Ertz took a similar stance to Bobby Wagner, refusing to engage in talks about his teammate's contract situation:

"As a player who has gone through public contract situations, I appreciated that my teammates weren't out there giving their opinions and everything like that. So I'm not going to come out here and say one thing. [...] I'm rooting for Terry. I hope he gets paid as much as he wants to get paid. But in terms of the business side of it, I'm gonna stay far away from that."

McLaurin is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign where he had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

