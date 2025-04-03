"We need them fat": Rob Gronkowski delivers hot take on modern NFL coaches

Rob Gronkowski established himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history before walking away from the game following the 2021 season. The four-time first-team All-Pro appears to be ticketed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he is eligible in 2027.

Gronkowski said he believes modern NFL coaches need to get fat while talking to Julian Edelman on the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast on Thursday:

"You want to know what's a disappointment here is that these coaches are starting to get in shape now, man. They're looking like they've been working out with the players, throwing some routes, going for jogs. Like, there's a lot of positional coaches that are still looking like coaches, but these guys right now are looking slim, looking jacked, looking like they go for a run, actually looking like they go and lift some weights.

"But we need coaches to get fat again. Remember when we wanted (Danny Amendola) to get fat when he was coaching with the Las Vegas Raiders? That's a true, typical coach is when they're fat and overweight. That means you're the best out there.

"So, I think the problem is, is that Ozempic came out. It should be on the PED list for these coaches. We need them fat. Again, it makes football better."

While Gronkowski wants to see coaches become fat again, that doesn't appear likely to happen. As more former players enter the coaching field, it is more likely that the coaches will remain in shape.

Rob Gronkowski weighs in on Stefon Diggs joining the Patriots

Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine of his 11 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three of his four Super Bowls with the franchise, recently weighed in on the team's addition of Stefon Diggs:

"I think it was the right move for New England to bring him in. New England needs a guy. They need wide receivers. They need a No. 1. Stefon Diggs might not be that No. 1, but he will at least be a solid No. 2, and I'm sure he has some big playmaking ability left in the tank. Thirty-one years old, coming off an ACL, he's working every day at it. He's already ahead of schedule, running full speed."

Diggs joined the Patriots on a three-year, $69 million contract, with $26 million guaranteed. The two-time All-Pro missed the final nine games of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8.

