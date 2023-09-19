'We need to get better': Cowboys' 2-0 start fails to satisfy GM Jerry Jones

On Sunday, September 17, Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys improved to 2-0 on the season. They defeated the New Yok Jets by a score of 30-10 and played a good overall game in all areas of the game.

While the Cowboys put up 30 points, it wasn't enough according to owner Jerry Jones. They only scored two touchdowns in the win, and accumulated half of their points off of field goals. Kicker Bradon Aubrey had a career game as he made five field goals, accounting for 16 points scored for Dallas.

Jones made an appearance Tuesday on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, and talked about the Cowboys needing to get better in the red zone.

"I don't think we're satisfied at all with what we did in the red zone. If you want to look at anything about the game Sunday that's where we need to get better."

The 80-year-old added:

"On the other hand, to be able to step back and put those kind of points up there kicking field goals. Man alive, think of what that does to the opponent - just go out there and rack up those kind of points kicking five field goals."

"But we can't be satisfied with being in short yardage situations there as we have scoring opportunities and not come away with touchdowns. That really is the one thing in our meetings that we had yesterday that was really emphasized that we got to get in there and get scores."

Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL through two weeks

Dak Prescott during New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys have been impressive through the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

They blew out their NFC North rival, the New York Giants in Week 1 with a 40-0 shutout victory. This past week they cruised past the Jets during their 30-10 victory.

In two games, they've scored a total of 70 points while only allowing 10.

This week, they will travel to Arizona and take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals (0-2) are one of the worst teams in the NFL and just gave up a 21-point lead to the New York Giants this past week.

Dallas should put on another impressive performance this week, making their case as one of the best teams in the NFL through three weeks.