"We need Lamar and Josh not these 3 bums": NFL fans react as Netflix drops new trailer for Quarterback season 2 ahead of premiere

Netflix's hit "Quarterback" series is returning for a new season next month. The show has the format of following three of the NFL's top QBs for an entire year and covering their lives on and off the gridiron.

The "Quarterback" season 2 will feature the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins. Netflix released a new trailer for the show on Monday.

Fans had mixed reactions after watching the trailer. Some did not like the lineup chosen for the show's new season.

"We need Lamar and Josh not these 3 bums," a fan said.

"We’re to watch Kirk cousins get benched, Jared Goff choke in the playoffs again, and Joe burrow miss the playoffs??? Cast a real QB like Jordan Love next time," a fan wrote.

"Bunch of statue pocket passers. Boring af. Get some guys with personality in there," tweeted this fan.

Others are excited for the return of "Quarterback."

"LETS GO BABY," tweeted this fan.

"But, I need this now please," wrote another.

The "Quarterback" season 2 will be released on July 8.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gets trolled by former NFL star Taylor Lewan

Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Last season, he passed for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. However, it looks like his football skills don't translate well in baseball.

Burrow tried to pitch some strikes with a baseball during the Fanatics Fest in New York on Saturday. However, the QB could not understand the difference between the two balls and tossed the baseball just like a football.

He kept on missing the target and only hit twice. Former Tennessee Titans star Taylor Lewan posted a video on X and wrote:

"Thank you Joe Burrow, thank you."

Lewan thanked Burrow because he once threw a terrible pitch that was nowhere near the target. It can be assumed that the veteran is hilariously grateful for the QB missing the targets.

