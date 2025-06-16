"We NEED to stop disrespecting him": Ex-NFL QB sounds off over George Pickens and DeVonta Smith comparison

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert has been pretty active on social media lately. The former Green Bay Packers put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) where he ranked the top 10 WR rooms in the NFL today. However, one thing that caught the eye of a few fans was how he put the Dallas Cowboys above the Philadelphia Eagles, at #2 and #4, respectively.

The Cowboys signed George Pickens in the offseason, and that contributed to Benkert giving the team the second spot.

A fan on X called out the NFL veteran and said Pickens and DeVonta Smith can't even be in the same conversation. Benkert replied to the fan by posting a video of the insane pass caught by the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver last season against the Cleveland Browns.

However, another fan came to the defense of the Super Bowl-winning WR and said that we can't keep disrespecting Smitty, as the numbers speak for themselves.

The former NFL QB gave another crisp reply to this fan. He tweeted that Pickens, like a true WR1, had more yards on fewer receptions. Benkert praised Smitty by calling him "really good," but also asked the fans to stop disrespecting Pickens only because the media thinks it's cool.

"Smitty is really good but we NEED to stop disrespecting Pickens just bc the media thinks it’s cool," he said.

George Pickens points out major difference between Cowboys and former club Steelers

After spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, George Pickens moved to Dallas this offseason. The star WR is expected to be a key part of the Cowboys' offense in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Pickens pointed out a major difference between the two franchises.

"A different scheme could allow me to do more," Pickens said, via the team website. "It's a good thing … College is probably the most recent time I've played with a lot of guys with speed, a lot of guys this fast … Team speed applies to the scheme, too. So if you got a lot of fast guys, you're definitely gonna have a different scheme.

"A lot of motions. A lot of things that you get an indicator on what the defense is doing before you say 'hike.' Some coaches don't do that."

With Pickens settling with the Cowboys, it'll be interesting to see if Kurt Benkert's prediction about Dallas having the second-best WR room in the league turns out to be true next season.

