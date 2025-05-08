"We have a new Pope before Aaron Rodgers made his decision" - NFL fans react to Vatican picking 267th Pope

NFL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to humorously compare the Vatican's swift selection of a new Pope to Aaron Rodgers' prolonged decision-making process regarding his NFL future. The jokes erupted after white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday, signaling the election of US Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV.

The sight of the traditional white smoke prompted Steelers Depot to post a video with the caption "We have a new Pope before Aaron Rodgers made his decision."

The quarterback's indecision has become a topic of constant speculation since the NFL draft concluded.

Another fan suggested, "Maybe it's Aaron Rogers!" in reference to the identity of the new Pope.

"They decided on a new pope before Aaron Rodgers could decide if he wants to play football or not," another Steelers-based account posted.

Others online noted that Robert Prevost was Chicago-born and made jokes about his potential feelings towards Rodgers:

"Probably the first Pope who hates Aaron Rodgers," one fan said.

More hilarious reactions came in:

One fan wrote, "With the first pick of the 2025 Catholic draft the Vatican City Cardinals select…"

Another fan stated, "Let's see who's the new pope."

One fan quipped, "And with the 267th pick in the pope draft."

Cardinal Prevost, 69, made history as the first American ever elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church. The announcement came as St. Peter's Basilica bells rang out, confirming the 267th papal selection.

Steelers make win-now moves while awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision

Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent ahead of the 2025 NFL season. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Pittsburgh Steelers's recent draft choices and trades indicate an "all-in" win-now strategy centered on the veteran quarterback. They traded their second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf, signing him to a four-year, $132 million extension. Notably, per reports from Yahoo Sports, Metcalf and Rodgers have already worked out together this offseason in Los Angeles.

Pittsburgh selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their first-round pick (21st overall) rather than targeting a quarterback. They also added Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd recently claimed that Rodgers wants to see how many prime-time games the Steelers receive. As reported, he is waiting for the upcoming NFL schedule release on May 14 before deciding. According to Cowherd, if the Steelers have too many night kickoffs, Rodgers might decline to sign.

