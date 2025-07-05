"We’re beyond grateful": Tom Brady pens heartfelt birthday tribute to his mom on July 4th

Apart from the 4th of July celebrations, Tom Brady had another personal reason to cherish this day. It was his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady's, 80th birthday. She has been one of his strongest pillars of support throughout his professional football career.
On Friday, Brady penned a heartfelt message for his mom. The retired 7x Super Bowl champ expressed his gratitude to her for always being there for him. He accompanied the message with a picture of himself with his parents.
"This is one of the most important birthdays today!" Brady wrote. "Happy Birthday, mom. Thank you for being someone our family could always count on. Your strength and determination and love and selflessness knows no bounds. We are so lucky to have a mom that leads by example.
"Today we celebrate not just everything you've done, but for the incredible person you are. We love you so much, an we're beyond grateful for every moment we get to share with you. Happy Birthday! And Happy Birthday to America! Everyone have a great 4th of July."
Tom Brady's mom had a tough phase in her life when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. However, Galynn fought through the ordeal and beat cancer with the help of chemotherapy.
When Tom Brady dedicated his Super Bowl LI victory to his mom
A year after his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to one of the best comeback victories in the history of the Super Bowl, overcoming a 28-3 deficit to be crowned as champions. The retired quarterback managed to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to lift his fifth Lombardi Trophy with the team.
Brady had a post-game interview with Westwood One's Sports. During this interaction, he opened up about dedicating this victory to honor his mother and her battle with cancer.
"She's my everything," Brady said. "I just love her so much."
In October 2017, Brady's mom sat down for an interview with NFL Network's Andrea Kremer. Galynn opened up about how, despite battling cancer, she wanted to be there to cheer her son on during the Super Bowl showdown.
"I think there's a special bond between a mother and a son," Galynn said according to an article by The People. "I just wanted to be there for Tommy, and I wanted to be there for our family. Everyone was going to the Super Bowl and I didn't want to miss that."
Tom Brady's mom's dream came true. She was cleared to travel to Houston for the Super Bowl just a day prior to her scheduled flight. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also gave her a Super Bowl ring to honor her fight with cancer.
